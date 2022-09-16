GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marked day two of ArtPrize and there was official celebration to kick off this year’s festival.

A crowd gathered at Calder Plaza to enjoy food, live music and an interactive art installation. Some had already begun to visit the art displayed at various locations across the city.

“It was really cool I thought the paintings were really pretty,” Alea McHenry of Grand Rapids said.

Christina Ross and her friend started viewing some of the exhibits early Friday afternoon. Ross, a Grand Rapids resident, attends ArtPrize every year and the artists and their work always exceed her expectations.

“I’m going to probably be here every other day,” she said.

Among those who gathered downtown were international students from China. They attend Grand Rapids Christian School and came as a group to enjoy the second night of the various art pieces on display.

ArtPrize kick-off celebration at Calder Plaza. (Sept. 16, 2022)

“I’ve seen a lot of talented people with their art which is really amazing. Many of them have touched me,” David Lin said. “I really hope that one day I can have an opportunity to bring my own art to the ArtPrize.”

