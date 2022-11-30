GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city announced that the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids will open for the season Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the city released the following skate times for Thursday:

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The ice rink will be closed to skating multiple times throughout the day for the ice to be resurfaced.

Visitors can walk up or make reservations two weeks in advance. Admission is $2 for children 17 and younger and $4 for adults 18 and older. Skates are included. After it opens for the season Thursday, the rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through Feb. 26.

The ice rink was at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 season. Last season, it was under construction, and ice skating was moved to the Van Andel Arena.