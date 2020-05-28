It’s official: Irish on Ionia 2020 canceled

Hundreds gathered to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Irish on Ionia on March 17, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The event billed as Michigan’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival is officially canceled after it was postponed earlier this year.

Organizers of Irish on Ionia said in a Facebook post Thursday that they have decided to cancel this year’s event, which was originally scheduled for March 14.

“After careful consideration and the advice of local and state officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Irish on Ionia 2020. Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our staff and guests during these restricted times,” the Facebook post read. “We will be cancelling the street festival for 2020 and we will reignite the 10-year celebration under luckier circumstances on 3-13-21.”

Those who purchased tickets through Eventbite have been refunded. Guests who purchased a physical ticket can trade it in for a refund at HopCat, Stella’s and Grand Rapids Brewing Company once they have reopened.

If guests have any questions, they can email events@barflyventures.com.

It was on March 11 when organizers said they were postponing the street festival to late summer.