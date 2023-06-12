A book found in a Grand Rapids family’s shed has led them on a quest to find the original owners. (via Matthew Hall)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Matthew Hall signed for his new shed Monday afternoon. It replaces an old, beaten one that had been on his property since he and his family first moved in.

“It had a backroom and this ugly, blue carpeting and we never thought much of it,” Hall’s daughter, Annetta, said. “The shed was rotting and there were a whole bunch of critters in there.”

The Halls had decided to tear down that old shed to make room for a new one. It was a multi-day process where Matthew Hall was put in charge of the demolition and that’s all he dealt with. It was during the clean-up afterward that his wife, Laura, noticed some items that were out of place.

“(Laura) noticed a book in the rubble and there were also some children’s toys, some buckets, little containers and chalk,” Matthew Hall said.

The shed had never gotten much attention from the Halls before but now it was all they could think about. The book was what caught the family’s attention. A standard notebook with a big capital “E” affixed upon the cover. And it only got more fascinating after they opened it.

“The kids started looking through it and we found documentation of an ancient lost society of children,” Matthew Hall said.

The cover of the secret book found in the Hall’s shed. (Matthew Hall)

The old shed where the secret book was found on the Hall’s property. (Matthew Hall)

The table of contents inside the eokoo book. (Matthew Hall)

Note left inside eokoo book has a threatening message. (Matthew Hall)

List of holidays that the secret society celebrates. (Matthew hall)

Some secret codes put inside the notebook. (Matthew Hall)

Part of the key to understanding the eokoo language. (Matthew Hall)

Mini 3-d printed figures that the Hall’s will be planting underneath the new shed. (Matthew Hall)

The notebook appears to be the bylaws of a club known as the “eokoo” which may explain the “E” on the cover. The book is filled with the names of the members, the holidays they celebrate and the laws that members must follow, such as reading the “sun legend” and keeping weapons on your person for defense.

The book even has parts written in a different language to ward off non-eokoo from reading the text. Although there is a key in the back that Matthew Hall said can help you uncover more secrets if you’re willing.

“It seemed to me like something that my own kids would do. That creative drive to come up with their own world, their own language. It’s something I would have done when I was a kid too, probably around the time the people who wrote this book were writing it,” Matthew Hall said.

But the question remains: Where did it come from?

The halls seem to believe that it was the family who lived in the house before them as they had four children at the time and there are four eokoo-inspired names inside the book. Matthew Hall has even taken to social media in hopes of finding the original owners but up to this point, there has been no luck.

Annetta and her brother Atticus agree that while they have enjoyed skimming through the book, the mystery behind it is also part of the draw to it.

“I kind of want to find out who it was,” Annetta said. “But it’s kind of mixed feelings because it’s cool to keep thinking about it.”

Their dad, on the other hand, hopes to reunite the book with its creators but is prepared to hang on to it until then.

“If it has to stay with us, I think the kids are planning to learn the language a little more and carry on those traditions,” Matthew Hall said.

The discovery has inspired the Halls as well as piqued their curiosity. Now buried underneath the new shed at the Hall home, lies 3-D printed figures of each member of the family, along with a note for the next family to find.

Recognize the book? If you have a lead to the original owners of the text, email digital reporter Phil Pinarski at phil.pinarski@woodtv.com.