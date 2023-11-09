GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Paddock Place will reopen as Mangiamo, an Italian fine dining restaurant.

Mangiamo will return to the historic mansion at 1033 Lake Dr. SE after years away. While the space was initially home to Mangiamo, the Italian restaurant closed in 2017. Instead, the mansion became a catering and event venue known as Paddock Place.

On Thursday, the Gilmore Collection, which owns the space, announced it would become Mangiamo once more. The grand reopening is set for Jan. 10, 2024.

The Gilmore Collection said the menu would bring back Mangiamo classics, including the “baseball” meatball, while also offering modern dishes like a truffled cappuccino soup and Wagyu beef selections.

“We’re trying to strike a balance between the requests we’ve had for the return of Mangiamo’s classic Italian menu and what we feel is a burgeoning demand for more elevated dining experiences in the city,” Gilmore Collection Executive Chef Wes Davis said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the wine cellar will become Mo’s Cocktail Lounge, complete with cocktails, a vinyl soundtrack and retro decor.

The mansion itself dates back to 1873, when it was built by Capt. Augustus Paddock.