GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based health care nonprofit, Cherry Health, says it is trying to fix what it calls a “disruption” in its computer system.

Cherry Health serves thousands of patients in six counties regardless of their ability to pay.

Some clients have contacted News 8 complaining that they are having trouble making appointments and communicating with their providers.

Asked what was happening, Cherry Health issued a statement saying that the “network disruption” happened over the holidays and that the clinics are open for all scheduled appointments and the scheduling of future visits.

Th statement says the Cherry Health IT team is trying to resolve the computer problem.

“Cherry Heath is working to address a network disruption that occurred over the holidays. Our IT team is focused on resolving the issue. Patient care is our top priority during this time. Patients can call Cherry Health directly for all their healthcare needs. Our facilities remain open for all scheduled appointments and the scheduling of future visits.” Cherry Health

Questions about the cause of the disruption went unanswered.