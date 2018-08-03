Issues with Motu giving drivers invalid tickets in GR Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A voided parking ticket that was incorrectly issued due to an error with the Motu parking app. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Finding parking in Grand Rapids can be a headache for drivers heading downtown.

Parking app Motu is intended to ease some of that stress. Instead, some users are having problems and getting tickets when they shouldn’t be.

Joshua Kosmerick received a notice on Thursday morning that he had a parking violation waiting for him on his windshield. However, the violation was incorrect because he paid to park from after 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Four minutes after he paid for the spot, he was given a fine.

“I live downtown. Grand Rapids parking downtown is already frustrating and this is just an added frustration,” Kosmerick said.

The issues with parking don’t stop with the mobile app.

Ben Shawa left his lunch to check on his meter and ran into issues using a Motu kiosk.

“I put in the max for the actual parking, which is two hours,” Shawa said. “I put money in at 9:55 (a.m.), it was good until 11:55 (a.m.). They wrote me a ticket 40 minutes later.”

The incorrect parking ticket stalled his day while he worked to get the violation voided. Forty five minutes after starting the process, Kosmerick got his ticket voided.

24 Hour News 8 went to Grand Rapids Parking Services to figure out what was going wrong, but there wasn’t an immediate solution available.

“We don’t have all the answers yet but we’re certainly looking into each of these individual issues that are popping up,” said Kara Wood, Grand Rapids’ managing director of economic development.

Whatever is going wrong doesn’t appear to be an easy fix for the city. Wood said it could take three to six months to figure out a solution.

“We are having some challenges certainly, it’s a new technology,” Wood said. “We certainly appreciate the community’s patience with us as we work through all of this.”

Anyone who gets a ticket during a time they have paid to park should contact Grand Rapids Parking Services at 616.456.3290, mobilegr@grcity.us or go to its website.