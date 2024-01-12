GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow storm preps for some West Michigan residents included a trip to the dispensary.

As West Michigan hunkers down for the weekend storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions, many cannabis dispensaries told News 8’s partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business they’re seeing an increase in sales.

Not only are more people stopping in, but those are buying are buying more than normal. The general manager of The Grassy Knoll in Muskegon, Selina Shananaquet, told Crain’s some people were buying ounces.

“People don’t usually buy that much — I was super surprised by it,” she said. “A lot of people were stocking up on papers and accessories to make sure they had something to smoke out of, as well as edibles, like they were just trying to hunker.”

Several other dispensaries, including IndiGrow in Muskegon and Pharmhouse Wellness in Grand Rapids, told Crain’s they were having an increase in sales.

Residents are also stocking up at the grocery store, with one shopper telling News 8 Meijer on Thursday felt like Black Friday.

Grand Rapids officials are recommending residents stock up on 72-hours’ worth of nonperishable food, along with things to keep warm like blankets and jackets.

A winter storm warning has been issued for West Michigan from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Storm Team 8 is predicting blizzard-like conditions could begin Friday afternoon.