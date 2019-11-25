Is the city of Grand Rapids undergoing a brain drain?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some former employees of the city of Grand Rapids are concerned about how many administrators City Hall lost this year, but the city says it’s just natural turnover.

Nearly a dozen department heads or people who were next in line have left in the last year alone. The majority migrated to a nearby county or city.

Some former workers say it’s a brain drain, defined as the departure of educated or professional people from one country, economic sector or field for another, usually for better pay or living.

In 2019, Grand Rapids lost more than 140 years of experience, including the head of city planning, the directors of economic development, utilities and information technology and the chief financial officer.

“There is no brain drain,” Desiree Foster, the director of human resources for Grand Rapids, said. “I think we’ve had a high number of turnover, but it’s not abnormal.”

Foster could not say the last time the city has had so many department heads leave so close together.

“I think they are getting some awesome jobs. I think it’s a very tight job market right now,” she added.

Unemployment in the city of Grand Rapids is 3%. Foster said that for the last six years, the turnover rate has been consistent, remaining around 7%. That percentage is below the city’s strategic plan standard for turnover, which is 9%.

Foster said that the loss of department heads has not impacted services for residents, though half of the vacated positions remain unfilled.

“We haven’t been in a rush,” she said. “We have a deep bench at the city. We always have.”