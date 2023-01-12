GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Popular St. Patrick’s Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Irish on Ionia will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. March 18 in Grand Rapids’ Arena district. Billing itself as the largest St. Patrick’s Day street festival in the state, organizers say it could draw some $14,000 people.

It will cover three city blocks along Ionia Avenue between Fulton and Oakes streets and on Western Street from Ionia to Commerce Avenue. There will be beer and cocktails, Irish-themed food and entertainment including live music and dancing with a DJ.

“We’re figuratively rolling out the ‘green carpet’ in preparation for the thousands of Michiganders who will come out and join us for the return of this one-of-a-kind cultural celebration,” Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly and parent company of HopCat, which is hosting the event, said in a Thursday statement. “As in previous years, the 12-hour event will offer an exceptional line-up of entertainment, delicious food and plenty of beer options for the droves of green-clad festival-goers to enjoy. We look to forward to once again shining a bright spotlight on the fun and excitement that the Grand Rapids community can offer.”

The last Irish on Ionia was in 2019. It has been stymied by the pandemic since then.

Presale tickets go on sale Feb. 11 for $20. Starting Feb. 18, you can get your general admission ticket for $25. Tickets at the gate will be $30. There are also VIP pickets for $65 and, for presale only, an “After Dark” ticket for admission after 7 p.m. ticket costing $15. Tickets can be bought at irishonionia.com and at Grand Rapids Brewing Company, HopCat and Stella’s Lounge starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 11.