Irish on Ionia canceled again due to virus

Hundreds gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Irish on Ionia on March 17, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Irish on Ionia has again been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Project BarFly, which organizes the St. Patrick’s Day street party that routinely draws thousands of people to downtown Grand Rapids, confirmed to News 8 Monday that it was being called off, citing public health concerns.

Irish on Ionia’s website has also been updated to reflect the cancellation.

A spokesperson added to News 8 that organizers plan to “work with the city of Grand Rapids for a much needed celebration in 2022.”

After canceling in 2020, organizers had tentatively planned to hold Irish on Ionia on March 13 this year.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Muskegon has also been canceled. JCI, the Muskegon 4H and the Muskegon MSU Extension will, however, hold a socially distant outdoor scavenger hunt. The “Go Green Muskegon! Scavenger Hunt” will begin at 9 p.m. March 13 and will send teams to see more of the city, support businesses and win prizes. You will have to register online.

Also March 13, Muskegon’s Western Avenue will be closed off from noon to 5 p.m. so you can set up your ice shanty to hold an outdoor, socially distanced party called “Shamrockin’ In Your Shanty.”