InterAct to close, transition West Michigan services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — InterAct of Michigan, an organization that has provided treatments for mental health and substance use disorders in West Michigan for 30 years, will be closing its offices around Oct. 1.

The private, nonprofit organization that helps thousands of people annually has programs in both Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. InterAct said a decrease in government funding and having to limit its services due to COVID-19 has led to it closing and transitioning to other providers.

The Grand Rapids location will transition its services to Network180 and other organizations, while programs at the Kalamazoo location will be switching to Integrated Services of Kalamazoo.

Through the transition, the groups are working together to lease current InterAct offices, so that the programs can operate through the same spaces.

“InterAct has appreciated working collaboratively with Network 180, Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, and others in serving West Michigan communities. Our mission has driven us for over 30 years. In fulfilling that mission, it is in the best interest of the people we serve to transition our programs at this time.” Travis Swieringa, chief executive officer of InterAct of Michigan, said in a statement.

InterAct staff will be able to apply for positions at Network180 and Integrated Services of Kalamazoo as the programs transition to those organizations.

“We will work closely with InterAct’s administration and Board of Directors to assure a smooth transition of specialty supports and services. I want to commend the administration and Board of Directors of InterAct for their 30 years of dedication to the organization’s mission and persons served by helping build lives of recovery in the Kalamazoo community,” Jeff Patton, chief executive officer of Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, said.