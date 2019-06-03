Inside state's first AC Hotel, now open in downtown GR Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The AC Hotel in Grand Rapids Monday, June 3, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state's first AC Hotel by Marriott will celebrate its grand opening in downtown Grand Rapids Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The hotel is located at 50 Monroe Ave. NW, inside a 127-year-old building that's been restored inside and out. There are seven floors and 130 rooms, including two suites. The AC hotel is said to be the modern, design-driven, lifestyle brand from Marriott.

AC Hotel Grand Rapids' features include a library and quiet workspace, a 24-hour fitness center, a lounge offering local craft beer, wine and spirits, and a kitchen serving up European-inspired breakfasts. Zeeland-based Herman Miller provided the furnishings in the lounge and lobby.

AC Hotel Grand Rapid's general manager, Ryan Schmied, says he wants the hotel to have a "big-city feel."

"I want people to feel included. I want people to feel like they're coming to a hip spot, where if they want to dress up, they can... if they want to dress down, they can still be comfortable," said Schmied. "You know, a lot of people say you have a hotel and you just happen to have a lobby bar... I want to look at it more like you have the lobby, the bar and the hotel just happens to be on top of it."

The hotel's ribbon cutting will take place at 8:45 a.m. near the hotel's main entrance. Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be there, along with businessman Dan DeVos.

