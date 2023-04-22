GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More development could be coming to the Baxter neighborhood and local organizations want to hear from residents about what they’d like to see.

Habitat for Humanity Kent County and Baxter United are partnering together to host a conversation with the community through planning sessions. Saturday is the last of three meetings held this month to discuss the future investment in that area.

Habitat for Humanity Kent County has been a partner in the neighborhood for 40 years. The organization is looking to continue that relationship with the residents in that area.

“We don’t want to say what the next 40 years will look like until we know what people have to say,” Andrew Claucherty, neighborhood revitalization specialist for Habitat for Humanity Kent County, said.

Habitat for Humanity Kent County is working on selling its 500th home which will symbolically be sold on the same street the first house was sold which is on Thomas Street.

“Wealthy Street has changed a ton since we built that first home in 1983 and it’s definitely changing the neighborhood,” Claucherty said. “We heard stories of people who were aware of what would happen on Wealthy Street long before it changed and they didn’t know what was going to happen and now they’re seeing things that were told 20 years ago. Now, we have that opportunity to decide for ourselves on what the neighborhood wants because when plans are made people’s voices are represented.”

Claucherty says about 10 homes have been built in the Baxter community over the last year and more will continue to be built.

Neighborhood Planning Consultant at Baxter United Latarro Traylor has already been engaging in conversation with neighbors. She says some have already expressed wanting to see a dedicated space for kids and more activities for them plus a grocery store. Traylor hopes more people will voice their opinions at the meeting.

“Habitat is opening up its neighborhood development process to the people can be informed at a grass roots level so I think that’s a big deal and I think people should really show up for that,” Traylor said.

The meeting on Saturday will last from noon until 2 p.m. at the Baxter Community Center, located at 935 Baxter Street SE. There will be more meetings with the Baxter neighborhood as the process moves further.