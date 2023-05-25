GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two crashes on the highway in Grand Rapids Thursday afternoon resulted in rollovers, firefighters say.

The first crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the I-96/I-196 interchange. The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that a dump truck slowed with traffic and was rear-ended. That vehicle was rear-ended by a third vehicle, leading to a rollover.

Around 2:50 p.m., there was another crash on I-196 near Fuller Avenue while traffic was stopped due to the first crash, firefighter said. Three vehicles were involved in the second crash, too, and there was a rollover. Crews had to free someone from one of the vehicles.

Firefighter said there were injuries in both crashes but didn’t have information about the severity.