GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inflation is having an impact on this year’s holiday season. News 8 spoke with shoppers in our area to see how they are navigating the prices.

“Uh, what sales? I think it’s still expensive and I don’t know, not that good,” said shopper Elizabeth Barker.

Shoppers are tackling the holiday prices and inflation one purchase at a time.

“You know, it’s hit or miss,” said shopper Steven Castleberry.

The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday spending reaching record levels growing between 3% and 4% over 2022.

Retailers are expecting to rake in between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion in 2023.

Experts say inflation is lowering and shoppers should look for deals in store or online.

“The latest numbers put the inflation rate at only around 3.24% which is much better than it was last year,” said Mihnea Tudoreanu, assistant professor of economics at Grand Rapids Community College.

Tudoreanu said there hasn’t been a big inflation decrease from the start of 2023 until now.

“We have seen improvement from last year, however compared to this summer things are still the same,” said Tudoreanu.

Consumers are feeling the inflation pinch — or punch.

“I think it’s this year’s inflation. Everybody says it’s cheaper, but it’s really not. Groceries are not. Nothing is cheaper now. Everybody is getting little things for Christmas,” said Barker.

Experts say to shop around for prices and find deals.

“I did most of my shopping by Black Friday because there was a lot of good sales and advertising. I have found that things are pretty expensive,” said shopper Gloria Vander Boon.

A higher ticket won’t stop the masses and why should they? The holiday season is a time where people work hard all year to be able to bring a smile to their loved ones’ faces.

That’s why shoppers like Castleberry say the most important thing around the holidays no matter the inflation is “being able to.”

“A lot of years I wasn’t able to so I just take advantage of being self made and able to,” Castleberry said.

A National Retail Federation survey also found “consumers plan to spend $875 on core holiday items including gifts, decorations, food and other holiday-related purchases this year.”