GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The inflation rate is dropping but shoppers and small businesses say they are continuing to see high prices.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation in November was 3.1% higher than last year.

That’s compared to the 7.1% increase that happened between November of 2021 and November of 2022.

Small businesses like the Old World Olive Company in Grand Rapids say inflation continues to be a challenge and the business is trying to do what it can to keep costs down for customers.

Owner Shasta Fase said higher costs have been difficult for the bottom line and for customers.

“We’ve noticed a continual increase in the cost for us to get things,” Fase said. “We try to carry those costs for as long as we can but then there’s that crucial point where we just can’t carry them any longer and we need to pass them on.”

Old World Olive Co. (Dec. 13, 2023)

Paul Isely, the associate dean of the Seidman College of Business, said some sectors of the economy are seeing more relief than others.

“Things that you can hold are going down in price or those prices are stabilizing now so manufactured goods, TVs, clothing. We’re seeing all those in the last month start to ease,” Isely said. “Prices last year were going up really fast. This year they’re still going up but slower.”

Isely said energy costs including the price of gasoline are down and food costs have somewhat eased.

“We’ve sort of transitioned from those supply chain problems and those sorts of things that we had to wages being the driver and because services are so wage driven. We’re really seeing strength in price increases for services,” Isely said.

Business owners like Fase say higher shipping costs are one of the biggest obstacles.

“Shipping costs are exponentially higher than what we’ve anticipated in the past and we don’t really that leveling off anytime soon. I hope that where it’s at is not gonna be the new normal. We would like to see some relief but we just don’t know,” Fase said.

The Old World Olive Company has been focusing on selling more volume to customers to keep the price down per item.

“We are trying to package more and to offer a little bit more maybe than what we’ve been able to in the past to kind of offset that ouch at the cash register of a rising cost,” Fase said.