Indigenous leaders to host vigil Thursday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Indigenous community will stand together Thursday night to mourn and raise awareness. This is in response to more than 200 Indigenous children being found buried at a residential school in Canada this week.

Leaders say they need time to grieve and make their voices heard. They’ll host a vigil in Grand Rapids beginning at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. They’ll then march from the park to the Catholic church downtown.

They say they plan to host ceremonies, sing and dance in hopes of processing what happened in Canada, where the remains of more than 200 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The school was one of the largest in Canada and was open until the late 1970s. It was opened and run by the Catholic church.

Indigenous leaders are calling on the country to do a more thorough investigation and say they want more answers.

The march and vigil runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.