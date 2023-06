GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Indie pop rock band The 1975 will play at Van Andel Arena in November.

The band will stop in Grand Rapids on November 22 as part of a large North American tour, according to a Tuesday release.

Tickets will be available June 21 at 10 a.m. via the Exclusive Fan Presale. Fans can sign up for the presale online.

General sale will start two days later, at 10 a.m. on June 23.