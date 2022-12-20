GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Now that there is snow on the ground, the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is bringing snow activities back to Indian Trails Golf Course for the season.

Fat tire biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are now available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the golf course, weather permitting. There is a 3.7-mile fat tire bike loop, a 2-mile cross-country ski and a snowshoe loop.

If you’re bringing your own equipment, you can buy a season pass at the clubhouse for $15. If you need to rent equipment, you can do so at the clubhouse during open hours. Snowshoe rentals are $3 a pair and fat tire bike rentals are $20 an hour. The bikes will be available for rent starting Jan. 2, according to the parks and recreation department.

You can also purchase food and drinks at the clubhouse.

Golf course clubhouse hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Thursdays and Fridays, when it is open from noon to 8 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. Gates will still be open to bring your own equipment if weather permits.

The parks and recreation department is hosting an event called Winter Fest on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be equipment demonstrations, bonfires, s’mores, hotdogs, music and other family activities. You can find more on the department’s Facebook page and website.