Incubator for minority restaurateurs in GR to open next summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new incubator kitchen aimed at helping minority business owners get their ideas off the ground will soon open in Grand Rapids.

Kzoo Station: A Community Kitchen + Eatery will take over what used to be an auto repair shop on Kalamazoo Avenue SE at Oakdale Street. Renovations started in October and the kitchen should open next summer.

A courtesy rendering of the planned Kzoo Station incubator kitchen in Grand Rapids.

Kzoo Station’s mission is to help Black-, women- and other minority-owned businesses get started. It will offer them access to resources, education and a foothold in the industry. At the same time, it will improve community access to fresh foods.

A state grant will allow Kzoo Station to get foodstuffs from the nearby South East Market, a minority-owned business that works to get its products from minority-owned farmers.

The incubator kitchen is the product of a partnership between Amplify GR, which supports development in the Boston Square and surrounding neighborhoods, and SpringGR, a local business coaching organization.