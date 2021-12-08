Incubator for minority restaurateurs in GR to open next summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new incubator kitchen aimed at helping minority business owners get their ideas off the ground will soon open in Grand Rapids.
Kzoo Station: A Community Kitchen + Eatery will take over what used to be an auto repair shop on Kalamazoo Avenue SE at Oakdale Street. Renovations started in October and the kitchen should open next summer.
Kzoo Station’s mission is to help Black-, women- and other minority-owned businesses get started. It will offer them access to resources, education and a foothold in the industry. At the same time, it will improve community access to fresh foods.
A state grant will allow Kzoo Station to get foodstuffs from the nearby South East Market, a minority-owned business that works to get its products from minority-owned farmers.
The incubator kitchen is the product of a partnership between Amplify GR, which supports development in the Boston Square and surrounding neighborhoods, and SpringGR, a local business coaching organization.