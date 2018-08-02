IN man killed in crash with Amtrak train

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOOD) — An Indiana man was killed Thursday after a crash involving an Amtrak train heading from Grand Rapids to Chicago.

It happened around 7:26 a.m. Thursday near Eastwood and Tryon roads in Michigan City, just south of the borderline of Michigan and Indiana.

Authorities said a 67-year-old Michigan City man was driving east on Tryon Road when it crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by the train that was going 59 mph. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 198 passengers and four crew members on the train at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.