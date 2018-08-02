Grand Rapids

IN man killed in crash with Amtrak train

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2018 12:51 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 12:51 PM EDT

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WOOD) — An Indiana man was killed Thursday after a crash involving an Amtrak train heading from Grand Rapids to Chicago.

It happened around 7:26 a.m. Thursday near Eastwood and Tryon roads in Michigan City, just south of the borderline of Michigan and Indiana.

Authorities said a 67-year-old Michigan City man was driving east on Tryon Road when it crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by the train that was going 59 mph. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were 198 passengers and four crew members on the train at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven