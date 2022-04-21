LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Demonstrators marched to the state Capitol in Lansing Thursday, calling for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The march was followed by a rally on the Capitol lawn. Signs read, “Justice for Patrick,” “Black lives matter,” and “Name the killer cop.”

Sitting in the front row was the family of Patrick Lyoya, wearing shirts with his face on them. His mother was visibly emotional, tearing up as speakers called for justice in her son’s death.

Organized by Black Lives Matter Michigan, demonstrators demanded the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Lyoya be named, charged and prosecuted.

“If I said I’m doing good, I’d be lying. I’m not doing good at all. I haven’t been able to sleep, I haven’t been able to think,” Lyoya’s friend Jimmy Barwan told News 8 at the rally. “But at the end of the day, it’s like, I’ve got to stay strong, I can’t show my weakness. Until we get justice, that’s when I’m going to have time to mourn. So right now, I can’t.”

Demonstrators march to call for justice for Patrick Lyoya in Lansing on April 21, 2022.

A rally calling for justice for Patrick Lyoya at the Michigan Capitol on April 21, 2022.

Patrick Lyoya’s parents (far left) and family members at a rally in Lansing on April 21, 2022.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. The attorneys for his family argue the officer repeatedly failed to deescalate the situation and that the use of force was excessive.

Michigan State Police are still investigating the shooting. Their report will go to the county prosecutor, who will decide whether the use of force was justified or whether charges will be filed. As of Wednesday, the prosecutor did not yet have the case.

Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the officer pulling Lyoya over. There was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, shot him once in the head, killing him.

A pathologist hired by the Lyoya’s family’s attorneys says Lyoya died of a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. He says the gun was pressed against Lyoya’s head when it was fired.

Several marches in support of Lyoya have already been held in Grand Rapids.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday.