In GR, Sen. Stabenow promotes new child tax credit

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, speaks in Grand Rapids, encouraging people to take advantage of the new Advance Child Tax Credit. (July 8, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow made a stop in Grand Rapids Thursday to encourage parents to take advantage of the new child tax credit available to all American families.

Some 2 million Michigan families are expected to receive a boost under the Advance Child Tax Credit. If you have children under the age of 6, you’ll get $300 per month per child. Those with children ages 6 to 17 will get $250 per month per child.

“This tax cut is available to also folks who are below the poverty line who don’t have to file taxes, and because they don’t, they may not even get the tax cut that was in place before,” Stabenow, D-Lansing, said, “but they’re going to benefit now because every family, whether you earn below the poverty line or above the poverty line, families (making) up to $150,000 for a couple are going to get this new tax cut.”

Also eligible for full payments are single parents making up to $112,500 annually. Households that earn more will receive less.

If you don’t file taxes, you can go to the IRS’s non-filer tool online to give the agency the information it needs to give you the credit.

The credit will take effect July 15.