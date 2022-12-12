GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirty teams began recounts inside the GRPS University gymnasium Monday morning for a school board race and Proposal 3.

The recount for the Grand Rapids Public Schools seat will allow the county to correct an error, which had the wrong names listed on a certifying document that is kept on file. The names were flipped when pulled over from the official results, so Sara Melton was not officially declared the winner.

Since the mistake was noticed within the recount window, it could be corrected without going to court.

Michelle Herman has been involved with elections since 1996 and is one of the army of workers recounting ballots.

Workers recount ballots in Grand Rapids from the Nov. 8 election.

“I’m glad to do it,” Herman said. “That’s the key, is just show everybody that we’re willing to take and volunteer our time to do a good job and to show that it is an accurate election.”

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said workers have recounted one precinct in a GRPS school board race and canvassers will be onsite to officially recertify the results Tuesday.

Initially the clerk thought a recount of the entire city for that race would be needed.

“The Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education, that race is conducted wholly within the whole jurisdiction of Grand Rapids Public Schools. However, we only need to recount one precinct to be able to open up the ability for us to correct that paperwork error just on the official document,” Posthumus Lyons said.

A recount of the entire city is underway for Proposal 3, which enshrines abortion rights in the state constitution, after one was requested in several communities across the state.

“Regardless of whether or not we had to do our local recounts for the schoolboard elections. This process that you see behind me would still be underway,” Postumus Lyons said.

A second error of names flipped on a Kelloggsville Public Schools board seat certifying document has already been corrected following a recount.

The county clerk says being able to conduct the GRPS and Proposal 3 recounts at the same time will help streamline the process and reduce costs.

A strong turnout of counters could also help speed up the process.

“This is a large undertaking to do a hand recount for a city especially the size of Grand Rapids. I’m really grateful to have a lot of volunteers and some of our election workers as well,” Postumus Lyons said.

The Proposal 3 recount will continue throughout the week and into next week if needed.