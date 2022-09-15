GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College is adding another sport to its lineup.

For the first time in the college’s history, men’s and women’s soccer teams are set to start competing in the fall of 2023. The college said that soccer is becoming the top sport prospective student-athletes ask about when they visit campus.

Athletic Director Lauren Ferullo said the athletic department will start hiring coaches and recruiting players right away.

GRCC already has volleyball, women’s and men’s basketball, golf, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s cross-country teams.

“Adding the teams will create opportunities for our students in the community that we serve,” Ferullo said.

Five other schools in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association have men’s and women’s soccer programs: Muskegon Community College, Schoolcraft College, Jackson College, Ancilla College and Lake Michigan College fielding teams. Three just have women’s teams: Kellogg Community College, St. Clair Community College and Delta College.