Immigrant rights group marches for driver's licenses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Immigrant rights supporters took to the streets of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Detroit Wednesday to call for driver’s licenses or permits for illegal immigrants.

The May Day march is a tradition for Cosecha Michigan. Each year, the group marches to draw attention to immigrant issues.

But this year, Grand Rapids police warned march organizers that they will arrest anyone who blocks traffic during the demonstration. The group did not apply for permits to march in the city's streets.

March organizer Jose Jimenez said the goal for Wednesday’s event was zero arrests.

“We have people in the march who cannot afford to be arrested,” Jimenez said. “This isn’t our first year marching. The only thing that’s changed is GRPD’s hardline stance on us,” Jimenez said ahead of the demonstration.

Hundreds of people took part in this year's march, which started in Garfield Park. Grand Rapids police were joined by Michigan State Police in monitoring the demonstration.

At one point, officers diverted demonstrators south on Division Avenue after the group tried to head north into the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

The demand for access to driver’s licenses has been a rallying cry for Cosecha for years. The group is calling on lawmakers to allow all Michigan residents to apply for drivers’ licenses, eliminating illegal immigrants' fear of being pulled over, arrested, detained and possibly deported while heading to work, their children’s school or a hospital.

The group says a dozen states currently allow illegal mmigrants access to driver's licenses or permits.