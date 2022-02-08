Immersive Van Gogh art exhibit coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An exhibit showcasing the work of Vincent Van Gogh is coming to Grand Rapids.
“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be coming to Grand Rapids for a limited time, Business Wire reports.
According to its website, the art exhibit showcases over 300 Van Gogh pieces. The artwork is projected onto the walls, creating an immersive experience.
“While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art,” the Beyond Van Gogh website says. “Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses.”
For more information, and to pre-register for tickets, go to vangoghgrandrapids.com.