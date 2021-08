GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular event returns to John Ball Zoo next month.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues transforms the zoo with moving light. Guests can take a 1 mile journey through the illuminated landscape featuring music synchronized animal displays.

The goal is to shine a light on the 16,000 animal species facing endangerment and extinction in the world.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues at John Ball Zoo runs Sept. 3 through Nov. 14.