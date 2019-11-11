Closings & Delays
Icy roads factor in GR crash involving school bus

Grand Rapids

Authorities on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Grand Rapids Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Icy roads are considered to be a factor in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning, according to police.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Leonard Street NE and Perkins Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that a car struck a Forest Hills Public School bus. Icy road conditions are considered to be a factor in the crash.

No students were injured in the crash, according to GRPD.

Police are advising drivers to take it slow and give yourself extra time Monday morning.

