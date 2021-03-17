Iconic Kale’s Korner Bar for sale, holds decades of memories

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bridge Street on Grand Rapids’ West Side has seen a lot of changes and development over the last couple of years.

This week, an iconic West Side bar hit the market.

The price tag on Kale’s Korner Bar is $1.35 million. It’s a place that comes with at least that many memories built right in.

“He could walk in, in the morning and look at the liquor bottles and know who was there because of what they were drinking,” Kitty Kale said.

An undated photo taken at Kale’s Korner Bar in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy: The Kale family)

The man behind Kale’s Korner Bar and literally behind the bar was Robert Kale.

“He put his life’s work into this. This was his go-to place for work, play and everything else,” Kitty Kale, Robert’s daughter, said.

An undated photo of Robert Kale. (Courtesy: The Kale family)

Last fall at the age 79, the man known to many as the “fastest bartender in the West,” as in the West Side of Grand Rapids, passed away.

“We can’t drive by here, even if it changes to something else, without thinking about him,” Kale said.

After COVID-19 shut things down a year ago, Kale’s Korner never reopened.

Robert died in October, and now the family has decided the time is right to move on.

“Bridge Street has progressed so much in the last couple of years that we’re hoping whoever buys it just builds on it and makes it an even better place than it was before. If that’s possible,” Kitty Kale said with a laugh.

In Beer City USA, breweries are common. But there aren’t many places like Kale’s.

A dart league met on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There was also a pool league.

“Where can you find that kind of stuff anymore?” Kale asked.

An undated photo taken at Kale’s Korner Bar in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy: The Kale family)

The Kales owned the bar for 43 years and Kitty said her dad liked the changes the West Side has been undergoing.

“The more they build up and the more changes that occur, the better your business is going to do,” Kale said.

Kale’s Korner Bar. (March 17, 2021)

So, whether someone wants to take over where Robert left off or bring something new to the West Side, Kale’s Korner will always mean “Dad” to Kitty.

“The bar is him. That is him. And if you were to ask any of his employees, customers or the rest of the family, that’s it right there,” Kale said.

With Bridge Street Market to the west and New Holland to the east, it remains to be seen what will become of Kale’s Korner.