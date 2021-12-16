Ice skating season at Van Andel Arena begins Monday; reservations open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ice skating at Van Andel Arena will begin on Monday, the Grand Rapids City Commission has announced after approving the plan Tuesday.

The winter public skating season at Van Andel Arena includes 10 days of skating over the next month with 29, 90-minute skating sessions. The city said each skating session is open to 150 skaters. During each session, 100 skating spots can be reserved and the remaining 50 available for walk-up skating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Open skating at Van Andel Arena will take place:

Monday, Dec. 20 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 : 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 : 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Skaters must reserve the blocks of skating time online. Reservations can be made for up to six skaters at a time here. The city asks that group reservations only be made with people in the same household.

The finalized the skating plan includes free skating and skate rentals. The city said visitors have the option to bring their own skates, but hockey equipment, such as hockey sticks and pucks, are not allowed.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19, face masks will be encouraged when not on the ice regardless of vaccination status. The city said skating equipment will be sanitized after each use and asks that skaters who are feeling sick stay home.

The cost of Van Andel Arena skating is the same amount as the Parks department and DGRI typically spend for a season of skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the city said. The $100,000 bill will be covered by the $60,000 in the city’s FY2022 Parks and Recreation budget for the season and $40,000 from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.

For more information about the skating season at Van Andel Arena, visit the Rosa Parks Circle website and Facebook page.