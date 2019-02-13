Ice becomes art in GR for World of Winter festival Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Polar bears carved out of ice at the 2014 Valent-ICE festival in downtown Grand Rapids. (Courtesy Michael Buck) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many in Grand Rapids may be sick of the ice, some have devoted months to transforming it into art.

Starting this weekend, more than 50 ice sculptures will be on display throughout downtown Grand Rapids for the annual Valent-ICE winter gallery.

The ice display is part of the World of Winter ice festival, which kicks off Thursday at noon in Rosa Parks Circle. Festival activities include free ice skating, live music, Snow-Yoga and the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos ice tournament.

Ahead of the festival, the public is invited to cheer on some familiar faces from 24 Hour News 8 as they go head-to-head in an ice carving competition outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Emily Linnert, Marlee Ginter, Marvis Herring and Tom Hillen will join professional ice carvers to create life-size sculptures out of ice, beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Brian Sterling will call the action and Ice Guru Randy Finch will judge the results.

Earlier this week, 24 Hour News 8's Daybreak team got a crash course from Finch on how to turn a 300-500 pound chunk of ice into a work of art. Watch the results above.

World of Winter runs until 9 p.m. Sunday.

