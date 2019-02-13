Grand Rapids

Ice becomes art in GR for World of Winter festival

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 11:37 AM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 01:02 PM EST

Ice becomes art in GR for World of Winter festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many in Grand Rapids may be sick of the ice, some have devoted months to transforming it into art. 

Starting this weekend, more than 50 ice sculptures will be on display throughout downtown Grand Rapids for the annual Valent-ICE winter gallery. 

The ice display is part of the World of Winter ice festival, which kicks off Thursday at noon in Rosa Parks Circle. Festival activities include free ice skating, live music, Snow-Yoga and the Human Hungry Hungry Hippos ice tournament.

Ahead of the festival, the public is invited to cheer on some familiar faces from 24 Hour News 8 as they go head-to-head in an ice carving competition outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Emily Linnert, Marlee Ginter, Marvis Herring and Tom Hillen will join professional ice carvers to create life-size sculptures out of ice, beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Brian Sterling will call the action and Ice Guru Randy Finch will judge the results. 

Earlier this week, 24 Hour News 8's Daybreak team got a crash course from Finch on how to turn a 300-500 pound chunk of ice into a work of art. Watch the results above.

World of Winter runs until 9 p.m. Sunday.

----

Online:

World of Winter ice festival

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019 Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019

Photo Galleries