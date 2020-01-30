ICCF cuts ribbon on new Steepleview affordable housing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new affordable housing apartment complex in Grand Rapids opened to the public Thursday.

The Inner City Christian Federation and city leaders cut the ribbon on Steepleview Apartments at 501 Eastern Avenue SE in the Baxter neighborhood.

The complex includes 65 units, 17 of which have been set aside to accommodate homeless youth between 18 and 24. Those young people will be charged 30% of their monthly income for rent. Vouchers from the Grand Rapids Housing Commission and the state will cover the rest.

“We want this to represent an intentional step by our community to make sure that people of all walks of life can have a place to belong,” ICCF CEO Ran VerWys said.

Residents will start moving into the north building of Steepleview in the next few weeks and the south building will open in March.

The apartments are named for Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church across the street, which helped start ICCF.