‘I got shot’: 5-year-old shooting victim is on the mend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 5-year-old girl is on the mend and full of energy just days after being shot in her Grand Rapids home.

While the Grand Rapids Police Department tells News 8 there are no updates on the investigation, the girl’s family wants to set the record straight.

Although she seems like a happy, healthy kid, Kaliesia spent most of last week in the hospital after getting shot Monday night.

“I got shot,” Kaliesia said. “It didn’t hurt.”

It all started Monday night when police say someone fired shots into their home on the city’s Southwest side.

Kaliesia was inside playing in her brother’s room, when police believe two bullets struck her.

When officers arrived at the house Monday night, they didn’t notice anyone was shot.

Kaliesia’s family didn’t notice until the next morning. Her mom told News 8 she saw the gunshot wounds on Kaliesia’s arm for the first time while getting her dressed for school Tuesday morning.

She rushed her daughter to the hospital, where doctors took out one of the bullets that were still stuck in her arm.

“When I get there, I see her with these three wounds,” Vickie Thomas, Kaliesia’s grandma, said. “She is not crying. She is not yelling.”

Kaliesia’s family says she never complained about being in pain, even after being admitted to the hospital.

Thomas and Kaliesia’s mom take these acts of gun violence seriously.

“I want the violence to stop,” Thomas said. “This is a 5-year-old child in her home.”

To put words into action, Kalesia and her family will be attending the Youth Empowerment Summit on Sunday morning at the Lamb of God Church.

Pastor Lawrence McFall said the summit will focus on stopping the violence, inviting the mothers of more than a dozen local victims who lost their lives to violence.

Kalesia will receive a special blessing and honor during the service.

The summit is at 10 a.m. Sunday at Lamb of God Church located at 57 Rena SW Grand Rapids.