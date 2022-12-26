GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Holiday travel woes continue as people head home after Christmas.

About 4,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday, according to data from FlightAware. At least six canceled trips were supposed to leave from Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Like much of the country, most called-off flights were on Southwest Airlines. Some of the canceled Southwest flights were supposed to go to Chicago and Baltimore.

Many more travelers endured long delays at Ford before finally taking off.

Alexis Todd, a woman from Lansing, was supposed to see her 8-year-old daughter in Texas Monday night. Her flight from Grand Rapids to Dallas was pushed back until late Monday. But making things worse, her connecting flight to Midland, Texas was canceled.

“I cried,” Todd said. “I’m not gonna lie. I did sit up there for 10 minutes, and I cried. Because I haven’t seen her since the summertime. And I really miss her.”

Now, she is scrambling to find a way to see her daughter.

“I’m gonna see if I can get buses,” Todd said. “That’s my only option. And I know it’s the day after Christmas, so I know that it’s very stressful. I don’t know. It’s just been stressful.”

Todd said her “only priority” is reuniting with her daughter as soon as possible.

“I cannot wait to see her,” Todd said. “I miss her so much.”

April Koop has been waiting for days to fly back home from Punta Gorda, Florida after the blizzard forced the cancellation of her Friday flight.

“I missed Christmas with my kids,” Koop said. “They had Christmas yesterday without me for the first time ever.”

She eventually got a flight Monday morning, which was delayed by three hours.

“It was a very, very long delay,” Koop said.

Koop said her daughter flew back from Florida early on Wednesday to avoid travel disruptions. But even when her daughter landed in Grand Rapids, she had to stay on the plane for an hour and a half because of mechanical issues.

“She didn’t get into her house until 1 a.m.,” Koop said.

Still, both passengers are trying to keep their heads held high.

“I’m trying to stay positive because things could definitely be worse,” Todd said. “I’m really hoping nothing else happens.”

“You’ve got to (stay positive),” Koop said. “The holidays…just be happy. And I have my little dog. She’s my good little travel companion.”