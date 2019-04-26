I-96 at M-21 to intermittently close
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re driving around Grand Rapids, pay attention to this traffic note.
Westbound I-96 at M-21 (Fulton Street) will intermittently close during different times between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Grand Rapids: WB I-96 closes intermittently (15-minute closures) at M-21 (Fulton St) TONIGHT (Friday) between 9pm & 5am. Ramp from M-21 to WB I-96 will also be closed. Project animation: MDOT's YouTube channel https://t.co/8vz67Mis1U— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) April 26, 2019
MDOT officials say the closures will be in 15-minute intervals. During that time, the ramp from M-21 to westbound 1-96 will also be closed.
