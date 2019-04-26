Grand Rapids

I-96 at M-21 to intermittently close

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 07:44 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 07:51 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re driving around Grand Rapids, pay attention to this traffic note.

Westbound I-96 at M-21 (Fulton Street) will intermittently close during different times between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT officials say the closures will be in 15-minute intervals. During that time, the ramp from M-21 to westbound 1-96 will also be closed.

 

