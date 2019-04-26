I-96 at M-21 to intermittently close

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, cars pass the Queensboro Bridge in New York. The Trump administration is citing safety to justify freezing gas mileage requirements. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re driving around Grand Rapids, pay attention to this traffic note.

Westbound I-96 at M-21 (Fulton Street) will intermittently close during different times between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Grand Rapids: WB I-96 closes intermittently (15-minute closures) at M-21 (Fulton St) TONIGHT (Friday) between 9pm & 5am. Ramp from M-21 to WB I-96 will also be closed. Project animation: MDOT's YouTube channel https://t.co/8vz67Mis1U — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) April 26, 2019

MDOT officials say the closures will be in 15-minute intervals. During that time, the ramp from M-21 to westbound 1-96 will also be closed.