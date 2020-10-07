Hurricane Delta traps Grand Rapids couple in Cozumel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Newlyweds from Grand Rapids are sheltering in place at a Cozumel, Mexico resort where Hurricane Delta is expected to hit overnight.

After getting married this past weekend, Nicole and Jake Sinclair arrived in Cozumel yesterday for their honeymoon.

Within a matter of hours, the couple was contacted by the front desk and instructed to leave their room right away, bringing only the essentials to go shelter in place with other guests in the hotel lobby.

An area at a hotel in Cozumel, Mexico where a Grand Rapids couple is sheltering in place for Hurricane Delta. (Courtesy)

The Category 4 storm is expected to hit Cozumel sometime after midnight Wednesday.

The couple said they’re anxious to see what will happen.

“We’ve never even been in a tornado, so this is a first-time experience for all of us,” Nicole said. “But the staff here has been very helpful and very calming.”

As they wait out the storm in the lobby area, guests have been assigned a beach chair to lay on and given a mask and other disinfectant items to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.