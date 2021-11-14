Hunting season begins with ammunition shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hunt for ammunition continues as firearm deer season kicks off in Michigan.

Ahead of opening day, hunters flocked to local retailers looking for extra rounds. Retailers, like Hilltop Sports in Greenville, have been dealing with the nationwide ammunition shortage for over a year.

“Some of its hard to get, some of it we can get and some of it we just cannot get,” Dakota Nostrant with Hilltop Sports said.











The store has been busy with hunters gearing up for firearm season, with ammunition at the top of shoppers’ list.

“Everybody is asking everybody if they know where to get the hot spots for ammo right now,” Levi Shultz said.

Hilltop Sports said its best to call ahead to see if they have what you’re looking for in stock.

“It’s horrible for them because they want to get out and hunt and fill their freezers full of food, but they really can’t because they’re limited on ammo,” Nostrant said.

Michigan firearm deer season begins Nov. 15 and ends Nov. 30.