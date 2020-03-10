Hundreds without power in NE, NW Grand Rapids Tuesday

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing a power outage in Grand Rapids Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,300 Consumers Energy customers in northeast and northwest Grand Rapids are without power Tuesday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage was first reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The outage is affecting around 1,357 customers.

A Consumers Energy crew has been assigned to restore power, which the utility company estimates will be back on around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.