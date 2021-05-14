Hundreds to walk Saturday for mental health awareness

A file image from a previous Stomp Out Stigma walk in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 18th year in a row, hundreds of people will gather in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday to raise awareness about mental health.

Organizers with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan say that, especially because of the pandemic, it’s important people talk about how they’re feeling and know there are resources to help.

The “Stomp Out Stigma” walk will take place Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and last until 10 a.m. There’s also a virtual option where people can walk by themselves or in a group wherever they are over the weekend.

It’ll begin near the Grand Valley State University Seward parking lot.

Christy Buck, the executive director of Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, says she hopes this event gets people talking.

“We are bringing awareness surrounding mental health and suicide prevention because many people do not understand that untreated mental health disorders could possibly lead to someone taking their life,” said Buck. “It’s sometimes scary to think that way, but we know that through awareness, we know that through good treatment, people can get better.”

Buck says they’re also going to have a part two of the walk on September 9 during National Suicide Prevention Month.

She hopes people use these opportunities to work toward breaking the stigma.

Those interested can register on their website.