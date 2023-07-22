GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A walk to help raise money for people with epilepsy is happening in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The 2023 Grand Rapids Stroll for Epilepsy starts at 10 a.m. and organizers said they are expecting hundreds of people to come out.

The stroll is at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and check-in starts at 9 a.m. You can walk as an individual or as a team and help raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. The foundation said more than 100,000 people in Michigan have epilepsy, which is a neurological disorder that causes seizures.

The fundraiser goes towards supporting the foundation’s mission of helping those living with epilepsy and working to find ways to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.

Organizers said it is inspiring to see so many people wanting to come to the stroll and help people with epilepsy.

“It really is a testament to the fact that our mission and the mission of supporting folks with epilepsy is so far-reaching, and the impact of individuals supporting those in their lives or just our larger Michigan epilepsy community, in general, is incredibly impactful. So when you come out and you look around that room on Saturday, know that every single person in that room is making a difference for the nearly 109,000 people living in Michigan with active epilepsy,” Alyx Newton, the donor relations manager at the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, said.

Walk-up registration is open, and the registration includes free admission to the Fredrick Meijer Gardens.