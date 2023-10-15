GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Grand Rapids Sunday morning for the 20th Grand Rapids Marathon.

The Kids Marathon was held on Saturday. The main races — including the half and full marathons, 5K and 10K — were held Sunday morning.

“(A marathon) brings people together, of all different abilities. A race like this, you can have an elite athletes who might be trying to qualify for the olympic trials running with people who (it’s their) first time and they just want to finish all on the same course. You can’t do that in other sports, ” Greg Meyer of University of Michigan Health-West Grand Rapids Marathon said.

The marathon started and finished at the David D. Hunting YMCA located in downtown Grand Rapids, then headed southwest through Millennium Park.