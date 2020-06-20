Hundreds of kids attend Black Lives Matter march

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another Black Lives Matter protest took place on Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids, but this time it was for the younger generation.

Hundreds of kids and their parents marched from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum to Rosa Parks Circle with a unified goal in mind.

Kids attend Black Lives Matter march in Grand Rapids on June 20, 2020.

“In the world right now, people are being mean to African Americans,” said Brennan Pelphray.

“I don’t like how Black people are being treated right now and I wanted to speak up for it,” said Malachi Campbell.

The Campbell family is among those who attended on Saturday.

“It’s important to teach them at a young age to go ahead and use their voice in a positive way, to teach them that without violence, and support something that’s important to them and important to us that their lives matter,” said Danyalle Campbell.

Other parents have the same idea.

People attend Black Lives Matter march aimed towards families in Grand Rapids on June 20, 2020.

“It’s very important that she’s aware what’s going on in a time that we’re living in. These are really important times that our kids need to know what’s going on as well,” said Naadiya Yahya.

“I think it’s important that our kids know that there’s different people in the world that look different than them, but you treat them equally,” said Sarah Palmer.

The march is all in hopes of teaching kids to stand up for what they believe in.

“It starts with the new generation, new generations are the change, and they will be the change,” said Megan Pelphray.

The parents say they plan to continue keeping their kids engaged until their voices are heard.