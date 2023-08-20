GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Dog Days of Summer officially ended on Aug. 11, but that isn’t stopping more than 800 dogs from jumping into the pool at one of Grand Rapids’ parks.

The 6th annual Wag ‘N’ Wade Swim was held at the Richmond Park Pool Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dogs were organized into one-hour sessions based on size.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department had tennis balls scattered around the pool and there were tents with vendors giving out dog toys and treats.

One of the vendors was Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, a nonprofit that helps homeless dogs find their forever homes. The organization brought Harlow, an 11-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. She is fully vaccinated, spayed and available for adoption.

Harlow is available for adoption at Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue.

Sawyer Johnson, the communications and outreach analyst for the city of Grand Rapids Parks Department, said he looks forward to this event every year.

“… Before we drain the pools and clean them for the off-season, we just give them an opportunity to come and run around and experience something that isn’t experienced all the time,” Johnson said.

Amy Fultz said it was the first time she has attended the event with her 1-year-old dog named Snickers.

“I think it’s just a really cool opportunity for the dogs to get a chance to go swimming when maybe, they don’t get that opportunity in different places, like if people can’t drive all the way out to the beach, or they don’t have a local pool or a local lake,” Fultz said.

The event also serves as a way to tell residents that the city’s pools are closed for the season. However, the splash pads will remain open through Sept. 10, if you need a place to cool off.