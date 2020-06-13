Hundreds march for Breonna Taylor in Grand Rapids

Protesters march across the Blue Bridge to demand justice Breonna Taylor on June 12, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people participated in a peaceful protest in memory of Breonna Taylor on Friday in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids native was shot and killed by police in Louisville.

An undated courtesy photo of Breonna Taylor.

This was the first local protest attended by Taylor’s family members still living in Grand Rapids.

Taylor’s cousin, Tawanna Gordon, was on the front lines as protestors peacefully marched across the Blue Bridge, chanting Breonna’s name.

Taylor’s father, along with several other relatives, also participated in the event.

Left, Breonna Taylor’s aunt and Taylor’s father on the right at a march in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 12, 2020)

Gordon said it meant so much to see the West Michigan community come out for one of their own.

“I’m just glad she’s not forgotten,” Gordon said. “I know she was gone 12 years, but she’s always going to be native Grand Rapids, and I’m so honored and thankful for all the support.”

Breonna Taylor’s family at a march in downtown Grand Rapids on June 12, 2020.

Taylor was born and raised in Grand Rapids but had since moved to Louisville, where she worked as an EMT and emergency room technician.

Taylor was killed in March after plain-clothed police officers entered her home shortly after midnight and executed a no-knock search warrant for an attempted drug bust.

Following a short confrontation between the Louisville officers, Taylor and her boyfriend, police began shooting and struck Taylor at least eight times.

Since then, communities across the country have been rallying behind her, which was the same energy felt by protestors in West Michigan.

A photo of a march demanding justice for Breonna Taylor in downtown Grand Rapids. (June 12, 2020)

On Thursday, Louisville’s Metro Council unanimously passed “Breonna’s Law,” which bans officers from seeking or executing a no-knock warrant anywhere in Jefferson County.

“Everybody knows Breonna was a beautiful, bright, brilliant, sweet person,” Taylor’s aunt Kenna Burch said. “You hear her name everywhere. Everybody knows who she is, she’s changing the world. Black lives matter and Breonna matters.”