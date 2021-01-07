Hundreds line up to receive free food in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people waited in line to get free food in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The food giveaway is the latest effort from the Kent County Community Action in response to the pandemic, aiming to help households struggling with food insecurity.

Organizers expected to hand out one million pounds of food to 900 families at the Kent County Human Services Complex, located at 121 Franklin Street SE. Each household got roughly 50 pounds of food.

“This distribution is our way to respond to this crisis as it is our mission to alleviate the causes of poverty,” said KCCA Director Susan Cervantes in a news release. “This distribution is one of our scheduled quarterly distributions and we are pleased we can provide relief to families who are in need during this difficult time.”