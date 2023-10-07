GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a lot of red around the city of Grand Rapids Saturday for the 51st Pulaski Days celebration.

Michigan Street was filled with hundreds of onlookers for the Pulaski Days parade. Floats, polka bands and marching bands marched down the streets and kids scrambled to collect as much candy as they could.

The parade began at 11 a.m. After, eople were able to check out all of the 14 Polish halls and fraternal organizations in the city. At the halls, traditional Polish foods like pierogi, Polish meatballs and kielbasa were served and live Polish music and entertainment were provided.

Some of the proceeds from Pulaski Days will go towards upkeep at the Polish Halls.

Organizers said they were happy to see so many people at the parade showing off and honoring Polish culture in Grand Rapids.

“Polish pride and making this tradition continue for 51 years, this is something that we need to continue to pass on. Not only to our children, but to our grandchildren and everybody so we can keep our Polish pride out there, living and living big,” Michelle Kershmer, the chairwoman of Pulaski Days, said.

The Polish Halls will be open through Sunday.