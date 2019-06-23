Humane Society celebrates 136 years

A sculpture at the Humane Society’s 136th year anniversary celebration at its location in Alpine Township, June 23, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) celebrated its 136th birthday by raising money to feed and vaccinate animals in its shelter.

HSWM invited the West Michigan community to celebrate with them in a birthday event featuring games, music, food and animals.

As an organization fully dependent on donations, HSWM set a $5,000 goal for the milestone event.

“Without all of our generous donors we can’t keep our doors open,” shared Parker Smart, HSWM Media and Communication Coordinator. “So, a figure we like to use is it costs $30 a day per animal for all the care we provide and we couldn’t do that without the support of our community.”

The community was also encouraged to bring birthday gifts, which included food and toys for the animals.

“We’re really celebrating how long we’ve been a part of the community. We’re entirely donor funded so we want to kind of reach out and celebrate with our donors,” said Smart.