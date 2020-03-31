Humane Society saves ‘Willy the Cat’ amid COVID-19 closures

Willy the cat, who was shot and injured. (Photo courtesy: The Humane Society of West Michigan on Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A cat who was found after he was shot in the face is recovering at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“Willy” the cat was found on March 26 and was taken to the shelter in Walker. Though the Humane Society was closed due to COVID-19, they are still accepting emergency surrenders.

When Willy arrived at the Humane Society, it was unclear what exactly happened, but medical staff could see something was wrong with his eye. After performing surgery on Willy, it was discovered that he had been shot in the eyeball and it ruptured. He also had a lump on the side of his neck from the bullet.

Anyone who has information about Willy should email hguild@hswestmi.org and the proper authorities will be contacted.

You can make a donation to the Humane Society of West Michigan on the organization’s website. Below is the original post from the shelter, which some may find graphic.